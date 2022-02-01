Pure devastation for Joe Ingles as extent of serious injury revealed

The information retains getting worse for Aussie NBA star Joe Ingles, whose teammates have been distressed after he went down in absolute agony.

Joe Ingles will miss the remainder of the NBA season after it was confirmed he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on Monday.

The Aussie basketball star went down screaming in agony throughout Utah’s 106-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sparking distressing scenes as teammates gathered around in concern and the stadium went quiet.

Ingles required help to go away the courtroom and was cheered on by the rival crowd as he exited the sport.

On Tuesday morning ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Ingles will “need to get a range of motion back in his left knee before surgery and that could take more than two weeks, but it’s a fluid timeline”.

“Recovery and a return to play will certainly extend into the 2022-2023 season.”

In a press release launched by the Jazz, the franchise mentioned an MRI “revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee with no other structural damage”.

“Ingles will remain out indefinitely with surgery taking place in the next several weeks,” Utah added.

Ingles, 34, is within the remaining 12 months of his contract with the Jazz and the harm places his profession in jeopardy.

Athletes usually require roughly 12 months to return again from ACL accidents.

Until now, Ingles has escaped severe harm all through his NBA profession, notably stringing collectively 418 consecutive video games between 2015 and 2021.

But his breakdown capped off a dismal day for the Jazz. As coach Quin Snyder watched on from Covid isolation, the facet dropped its fifth sport on the trot. Utah has now gained simply two of its final 13 matches however stays in fourth place on the desk, due to its sturdy begin to the season.

Ingles’ Jazz teammates have been left devastated by his harm.

“That took a lot out of the guys, seeing him, tears in his eyes,” mentioned Mike Conley, “You know how much this means to him.

“You just pray for Joe and hope that it’s as minimal as possible and that he recovers as quickly as possible.”

Conley mentioned Ingles was in a “tough state” at halftime when his teammates visited him within the dressing rooms.

“Everybody came in there, told him we loved him, gave him a hug,” he mentioned.

With Jasper Bruce, NCA NewsWire