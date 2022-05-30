Push for vaccine mandates to be reviewed after Omicron replaced Delta
Ward mentioned when the vaccine mandates had been launched, the proof they relied upon associated to now-outdated strains and research from 2020. He mentioned COVID-19 now doesn’t pose the identical dangers to the group.
Particularly, Ward mentioned the transition from the Delta pressure to the Omicron pressure turning into the dominant variant within the state and nation raised a number of factors.
“The Omicron variant is highly transmissible, more so than what was seen with the Delta variant, and Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness … and require hospitalisation,” he mentioned.
Ward mentioned Omicron was extremely transmissible amongst group members and the vaccines did little to cease virus transmission, so eradicating a handful of unvaccinated well being employees would have little impact.
Dominic Villa, appearing for one group of objecting police workers, targeted on the human rights argument. He mentioned to be appropriate with the Human Rights Act, the mandates can’t “impede human rights, or they must be reasonable and justifiable”.
Villa argued the Act didn’t “authorise the making of a direction that limits human rights on an indefinite basis” just like the vaccine mandates. He additionally mentioned the human rights of police workers had been being “limited by the threat of losing their employment” with out being absolutely vaccinated.
Villa concluded that on account of excessive group vaccination charges, decrease mortality charge of Omicron, and little proof vaccines cease virus transmission, the mandates had been “not reasonable and not justified”.
Key witness for the objecting police workers and well being employees, Professor Nikolai Petrovsky – founding father of Australian biotechnology firm Vaxine – was grilled and caught out on a number of factors.
He was requested numerous questions on his beliefs on why the vaccine his firm was attempting to get authorised in Australia had thus far failed. He gave one reply in court docket, however then barrister Michael Hodge – appearing for the state of Queensland – performed snippets of varied interviews Petrovsky had executed the place he gave totally different solutions.