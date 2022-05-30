Push for vaccine mandates to be reviewed after Omicron replaced Delta

Ward mentioned when the vaccine mandates had been launched, the proof they relied upon associated to now-outdated strains and research from 2020. He mentioned COVID-19 now doesn’t pose the identical dangers to the group.

Particularly, Ward mentioned the transition from the Delta pressure to the Omicron pressure turning into the dominant variant within the state and nation raised a number of factors.

“The Omicron variant is highly transmissible, more so than what was seen with the Delta variant, and Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness … and require hospitalisation,” he mentioned.

Ward mentioned Omicron was extremely transmissible amongst group members and the vaccines did little to cease virus transmission, so eradicating a handful of unvaccinated well being employees would have little impact.