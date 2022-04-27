Pusha T says the industry is taking advantage of Kanye West when it comes to clearing samples

Pusha T says Kanye West is being handled like a money cow within the music business.

The G.O.O.D Music president is utilizing his time within the limelight since dropping his newest album, It’s nearly Dry, to focus on a trigger that’s pricey to his coronary heart. During a latest interview with Vulture, the rapper stated that in terms of clearing samples, most within the business benefit from Kanye West due to his weight within the recreation.

The two have collaborated and labored collectively extensively over time, and Pusha T stated he had a entrance seat to see the kind of ludicrous offers that need to be made in terms of clearing samples.

“I’ve never seen people take advantage of a situation like they do when it comes to clearing samples for this guy,” he revealed. It appears it was no totally different for Kanye this time round, who, together with Pharrell Williams, produced Pusha T’s most up-to-date album.

King Push stated he was appalled when working with Ye at how aggravating, powerful, tedious, and annoying a course of, it’s in terms of samples. The “Dreamin of the Past” rapper stated he had by no means seen individuals benefit from a state of affairs like they do in terms of clearing samples for Ye.

So a lot so, he admitted that he tried to cover the very fact he was concerned as a result of as quickly as his title got here up, it turned a feeding frenzy.

“It’s almost like they know he literally doesn’t give a f**k. He’ll be like, ‘Okay, well, great. They want 97 percent of the record. Give it to them! I want the record.’ People come up with the most outlandish rates and numbers,” he added.

Pusha T believes that Ye’s method to clearing samples have to be identified within the business, which he believes causes greed in terms of him desirous to pattern different artistes work.