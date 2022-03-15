Pushpa fever takes over Mumbai Police as their band Khaki Studio performs Srivalli. Watch

Do you utilize numerous social media platforms usually? Then there’s a excessive risk that you’ve come throughout a minimum of one submit associated to Srivalli from Allu Arjun-starrer movie Pushpa: The Rise. From grooving to the tune to singing it with numerous twists, folks have been sharing totally different posts. Mumbai Police have now joined the pattern too with a tremendous efficiency from their in-house band known as the Khaki Studio. There is an opportunity that their efficiency will wow you.

Mumbai Police posted the video on their official YouTube channel. “Musical Representation of Shrivalli by Mumbai Police Band,” they wrote. They additionally shared the video hyperlink on Twitter with a caption that reads, “#KhakiStudio Rukhega Nahi! We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of ‘Srivalli’ and decided to join in!”

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 8,400 views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous appreciative feedback.

“Super awesome,” wrote a YouTube consumer. Just a few others expressed their reactions by commenting “awesome” too. “Wow,” commented one other. “Excellent! Hats Off! Great symphony, well Played… I never knew that our Police Team has such Talents!!”shared a 3rd. “Super-duper performance,” posted a fourth. “Great,” expressed a fifth.

