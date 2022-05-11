Pussy Riot member disguises herself as food courier to flee Russia

A member of the Russian protest group Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, has fled Russia, claiming in an interview with the New York Times in Lithuania that she was in a position to shake her police monitor by disguising herself as a meal courier.

The activist thus joins hundreds of Russians who’ve left the nation for the reason that begin of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Last September Alyokhina was sentenced to 1 yr of “restrictions” on her freedom, which included judicial controls, evening curfews and a ban on leaving Moscow, for having known as for an indication in opposition to the arrest of Russian opposition chief Alexei Navalny.

At the top of April, the Russian justice system toughened these measures, changing them with a jail sentence.

In an interview with the New York Times, the 33-year-old mentioned on Wednesday that she had managed to flee Moscow disguised as a meal supply lady, leaving her cell phone behind to behave as a decoy and stop the police from monitoring her.

She then crossed the border into neighbouring Belarus and per week later was in a position to cross into Lithuania, after a number of makes an attempt.