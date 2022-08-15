‘PUT IT DOWN!’ Coach’s epic spray goes viral

AFL coaches have delivered some all-time epic sprays over time, however a coach at Victorian membership West Footscray has gone viral for shedding his cool when a participant picked up his telephone throughout an deal with.

Everyone has heard the lectures at school and from their dad and mom about paying consideration when somebody is speaking to you, however one younger footballer seems to have ignored the message, a lot to his remorse.

Just after telling the facet they have been going to play “the West Footscray way”, he spots the offender and unleashes each barrels of an expletive-filled tirade.

“Hey, put your f****** phone down,” he screams.

“Put it down and focus on the f****** game.”

The participant sitting behind the changeroom on the bench shortly returns the telephone, however his coach’s fury swiftly swallows his excuse.

Camera Icon The West Footscray coach delivered an epic spray. Credit: 7AFL / Twitter

The coach tried to easy over the incident by sliding again into the remainder of his speech, however the group have been on edge.

And it seems it went over like a lead balloon, as West Footscray have been hammered by Glen Orden 28.8 176 to 7.3 45, a 131-point loss.

The video additionally sparked a debate within the Twitter-verse with folks discussing the sprays’ place in fashionable soccer.

Some have been all for it, saying, “We need more of this in society more generally”, whereas others wrote, “(if this was an AFL club) they’d be lodging paperwork claiming bullying, harassment and violation of basic human rights”.

Others associated the spray to one thing that will have occurred on the Adelaide Crows’ notorious 2018 pre-season that noticed the membership apologise to former participant Eddie Betts.