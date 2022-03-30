Putin advisers ‘too afraid to tell him the truth’ on Ukraine: US official

Russian President Vladimir Putin was misled by advisers who have been too scared to tell him how poorly the war in Ukraine goes and the way damaging Western sanctions have been, a US official stated on Wednesday, citing declassified intelligence.

Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of its southern neighbor has been halted on most fronts by stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces who’ve recaptured territory at the same time as civilians are trapped in besieged cities.

“We have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military,” main him to distrust the army management, the US official stated, talking on situation of anonymity.

“Putin didn’t even know his military was using and losing conscripts in Ukraine, showing a clear breakdown in the flow of accurate information to the Russian president,” the official stated.

The official didn’t present the intelligence report, however stated the knowledge had been declassified.

The Kremlin made no instant remark after the top of the working day in Moscow, and the Russian embassy in Washington didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Military analysts say Russia has reframed its battle targets in Ukraine in a means that will make it simpler for Putin to say a face-saving victory regardless of a woeful marketing campaign through which his military has suffered humiliating setbacks.

Russian forces bombarded the capital Kyiv and northern Chernihiv on Wednesday, a day after Russia promised to scale down army operations in each cities.

“We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions, because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth,” the official stated.

Russia says it’s finishing up a “special operation” to disarm and “denazify” its neighbor. Western nations say Moscow launched an unprovoked invasion.

