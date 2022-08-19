Putin agrees to nuclear inspectors

French President Emmanuel Macron has informed his Russian counterpart that he’s involved about security dangers on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Elysee says.

Putin has additionally agreed to ship a mission of consultants from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the positioning, it added.

The two presidents agreed to proceed their talks within the coming days, in accordance with a readout despatched to journalists by Macron’s workplace.

Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator mentioned on Friday it suspected Moscow was planning to decouple the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant from Ukraine’s grid, a fancy operation that Kyiv says might trigger a catastrophe.

According to a Kremlin readout of the decision, Putin mentioned the shelling of the Russian-controlled nuclear web site, which he blamed on Kyiv, created the chance of “large-scale catastrophe”.