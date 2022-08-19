Putin ‘agrees’ to send IAEA inspection team to Ukraine nuclear plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to ship a crew from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to examine the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, in line with the French presidential workplace.

In a cellphone dialog between the 2 leaders on Friday, Putin agreed that the mission ought to move by way of Ukraine and never Russia, which is what Kyiv and its Western companions need.

Both leaders additionally agreed to have discussions earlier than the deployment of an inspection mission.

Macron’s name to his Russian counterpart was justified because of the critical security danger to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is topic to fight exercise, an official on the French presidency informed journalists in a briefing.

Macron, who final known as Putin in May, has been strongly criticised up to now for maintaining diplomatic talks with the Russian chief regardless of his resolution to invade Ukraine.