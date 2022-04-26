Putin agrees to UN, ICRC help to evacuate civilians from Azovstal plant: UN

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed “in principle” to UN and International Committee for the Red Cross involvement within the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Ukraine’s Mariupol, the United Nations stated in an announcement on Tuesday.

“Follow-on discussions will be had with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defense Ministry,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated in an announcement after Putin met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Moscow.

During their assembly on Tuesday, Putin additionally instructed the visiting UN chief that he nonetheless had hope for negotiations to finish the battle in Ukraine.

“Despite the fact that the military operation is ongoing, we still hope that we will be able to reach agreements on the diplomatic track. We are negotiating, we do not reject [talks],” Putin instructed Guterres in televised remarks.

Sitting throughout from Guterres at a protracted desk on the Kremlin, Putin stated efforts at talks with Ukraine had been derailed by claims of atrocities dedicated by Russian forces within the city of Bucha outdoors Kyiv.

“There was a provocation in the village of Bucha, which the Russian army had nothing to do with,” Putin stated. “We know who prepared this provocation, by what means, and what kind of people worked on it.”

Putin instructed Guterres he was “aware of your concerns about Russia’s military operation” in Ukraine and able to talk about it, however blamed the turmoil within the nation on an “anti-state coup” that overturned a pro-Russian president in 2014.

