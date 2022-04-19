Putin ally held in Ukraine appears in video appealing for prisoner swap

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched a video on Monday displaying the pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk interesting to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be handed over in change for Ukrainian troopers and civilians trapped within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol.

“I, Medvedchuk Viktor Vladimirovich, want to request the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that the Ukrainian side to exchange me for the defenders of Mariupol and residents, who are there today and have no safe way out through humanitarian corridors,” Medvedchuk stated within the video posted by the SBU.

It was unclear whether or not Medvedchuk was talking freely when he recorded the video message, or it was in opposition to his will.

Zelenskyy had proposed final week swapping Medvedchuk for Ukrainian prisoners of conflict held by Russia’s forces.

The Kremlin, nonetheless, rejected the thought of a prisoner swap, saying that Medvedchuk had “nothing to do with the special military operation” – the time period Moscow makes use of for its conflict on Ukraine.

Medvedchuk is likely one of the richest folks in Ukraine. He can be the chief of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform – For Life get together and had been underneath home arrest since 2021 after Ukrainian authorities accused him of treason.

He claims Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is a detailed good friend and godfather to his daughter.

