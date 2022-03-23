Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia due to United States actions against Russia

One of President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned the United States on Wednesday that the world may spiral in direction of a nuclear dystopia if Washington pressed on with what the Kremlin casts as a long-term plot to destroy Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, stated the United States had conspired to destroy Russia as a part of a “primitive game” because the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

“It means Russia must be humiliated, limited, shattered, divided and destroyed,” Medvedev, 56, stated in a 550-word assertion.

The views of Medvedev, as soon as thought of to be one of many least hawkish members of Putin’s circle, provides an perception into the pondering inside the Kremlin as Moscow faces within the greatest confrontation with the West because the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

The United States has repeatedly stated that it doesn’t need the collapse of Russia and that its personal pursuits are finest served by a affluent, steady and open Russia.

The State Department didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark outdoors common enterprise hours.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed hundreds of individuals, displaced practically 10 million and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States – the world’s two greatest nuclear powers.

Putin says the operation was crucial as a result of the United States was utilizing Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow needed to defend in opposition to the “genocide” of Russian audio system by Ukraine. Ukraine says Putin’s claims of genocide are nonsense.

Medvedev stated the Kremlin would by no means enable the destruction of Russia, however warned Washington that if it did obtain what he characterised as its harmful goals then the world may face a dystopian disaster that might finish in a “big nuclear explosion.”

He additionally painted an image of a post-Putin world that might observe the collapse of Russia, which has extra nuclear warheads than another nation.

The destruction of the world’s greatest nation by space, Medvedev stated, may result in an unstable management in Moscow “with a maximum number of nuclear weapons aimed at targets in the United States and Europe.”

Russia’s collapse, he stated, would result in 5 – 6 nuclear armed states throughout the Eurasian landmass run by “freaks, fanatics and radicals.”

“Is this a dystopia or some mad futuristic forecast? Is it Pulp fiction? No,” Medvedev stated.

