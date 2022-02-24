Putin announces ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday introduced a “special military operation” looking for the “demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine,” successfully declaring battle on the nation.

Speaking simply earlier than 6 a.m. Moscow time, Putin referred to as on members of the Ukrainian military to put down their arms and go residence to their households.

Putin claimed his plans “don’t include occupation of Ukrainian territory.”

“To anyone who would consider interfering from outside: If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All the relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me,” he mentioned.