‘Putin appreciated our balanced approach’: Ramaphosa calls Russian president to discuss Ukraine war | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

According to a press release by the Kremlin, the presidents reaffirmed their dedication to additional develop bilateral relations.

At Ramaphosa’s request, additionally they spoke about Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine that has entered its fifteenth day.

Ramaphosa mentioned Putin appreciated South Africa’s “balanced approach”.

He mentioned in a tweet that he had needed to “gain an understanding of the situation that was unfolding between Russia and Ukraine”.

“I outlined our position on the conflict that has unfolded as well as our belief that the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiation between the parties and – if need be – with the help of agencies that can help bring a solution to the conflict,” Ramaphosa mentioned on his Twitter account.

“President Putin appreciated our balanced approach. We believe this position enables both parties to subject the conflict to mediation & negotiation. Based on our relations with the Russian Federation & as member of BRICS, South Africa has been approached to play a mediation role.”

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson has not but responded to questions concerning the dialog.

In a press release, the Kremlin mentioned the leaders had exchanged congratulations on the thirtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and South Africa.

The two presidents additionally “reaffirmed their commitment to further develop the bilateral strategic partnership, noting, in particular, their readiness to expand trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as joint Covid-19 response efforts”.

“The presidents underscored the importance of continuing interaction within the BRICS framework and at other international venues.”

The assertion additional famous that, on the request of Ramaphosa, Putin spoke concerning the “reasons for and goals of the special military operation to protect Donbas”.

“He also informed the South African leader about the situation regarding talks with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities.”

“The President of South Africa supported the ongoing political and diplomatic efforts,” the Kremlin mentioned.

The dialog occurred as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its fifteenth day. While talks are beneath manner between Russia and Ukraine, the struggle, which the bombing of cities has exacerbated, continues.

The South African authorities has been accused of fence-sitting by not taking sides within the battle.

At the start of March, South Africa abstained from voting on a United Nations decision on the escalating battle, refusing to label and reprimand Russia because the aggressor.

Ramaphosa later defended this resolution, arguing that the struggle between the 2 counties ought to be ended by way of mediation.

News24 reported that Ramaphosa mentioned South Africa had abstained as a result of the decision didn’t “foreground the call for meaningful engagement”.

“Prior to the resolution being passed at the UN last week, talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials had already started. South Africa expected that the UN resolution would foremost welcome the commencement of dialogue between the parties and seek to create the conditions for these talks to succeed.”

“Instead, the call for a peaceful resolution through political dialogue is relegated to a single sentence close to the conclusion of the final text. This does not provide the encouragement and international backing that the parties need to continue with their efforts,” he mentioned.

