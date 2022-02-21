Putin, Biden agree to summit after Macron calls

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed to carry a bilateral summit, adopted by a gathering with all related events, on the safety state of affairs in Europe, after each leaders spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, the Elysée mentioned.

But the assembly “can only be held at the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine,” the Elysée mentioned in its readout of the calls.

Macron spoke with Putin twice on Sunday, the first time for an hour and 40 minutes and the second for an hour, as Western leaders try and de-escalate the disaster sparked by the deployment of greater than 100,000 Russian troops close to Ukraine’s borders. Macron’s second name with Putin got here after the French president spoke with Biden for round quarter-hour.

In its readout, the Elysée mentioned Macron had proposed the summit between Biden and Putin, after which with all events, “to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe,” with Biden and Putin having “both accepted the principle of such a summit.”

The summit could be ready by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov throughout a gathering scheduled for this Thursday, February 24.

The Elysée added Macron “will work with all stakeholders to prepare the content of these discussions.”