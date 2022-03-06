Putin blames Kyiv for failed Mariupol evacuations

Russian chief Vladimir Putin in a phone name with the French president blamed Kyiv for failed civilian evacuations from the important thing Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol which is surrounded by Russian troops, the Kremlin mentioned Sunday.

Putin “drew attention to the fact that Kyiv still does not fulfil agreements reached on this acute humanitarian issue,” the Kremlin mentioned in a press release, after two agreements to evacuate Mariupol in south-eastern Ukraine fell by following allegations of ceasefire breaches.

Putin mentioned “Ukrainian nationalists” prevented civilians and overseas residents from leaving the port metropolis of Mariupol and neighbouring Volnovakha on Saturday regardless of a ceasefire announcement.

“And the pause in hostilities was again used only to build up forces and means in their positions,” Putin advised French President Emmanuel Macron.

Putin additionally assured Macron of the “physical and nuclear safety” of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that was captured by Russian forces.

He additionally mentioned Russian troops had been answerable for Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear energy plant, which is encased in a large sarcophagus following an explosion in 1986 — the worst nuclear accident in historical past.

“All this is being done in order to exclude the possibility of provocations fraught with catastrophic consequences by Ukrainian neo-Nazis or terrorists,” the Kremlin added.

According to the Elysee, the 2 leaders spoke for one hour and 45 minutes.

