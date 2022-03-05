Putin blows up Brexit

Press play to hearken to this text

LONDON — Whisper it, however Britain and the EU are getting alongside.

While the years following the U.Ok.’s vote to depart the European Union have been characterised by one-upmanship, failures to speak and outright disagreements, the times since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have seen politicians and officers on either side of the Channel come collectively to coordinate their response.

Disputes about commerce guidelines in Northern Ireland and fishing quotas could be unresolved, however as Vladimir Putin’s forces batter Ukraine, everybody has extra essential issues to fret about.

And regardless of grave predictions from many on the pro-EU aspect of the Brexit debate that the U.Ok. would now be marginalized on the world stage, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken his place alongside counterparts in Washington and Brussels because the West grapples with tips on how to reply. Britain, with its navy and intelligence power, and as one of many economies the place Russian oligarchs have for many years sought to scrub their soiled cash, is well-placed to play a key function.

On Friday, the EU invited British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to attend its Foreign Affairs Council assembly — a primary since Brexit. Arriving on the assembly, Truss stated it was “vitally important” that the U.Ok. and its allies “show complete unity” of their response to Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine.

Though others, together with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have attended FAC conferences on an advert hoc foundation, this assembly was a very long time coming.

For greater than a yr, EU international locations, together with Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden had favored inviting the British international secretary when there was one thing related to debate, in line with officers. They noticed the participation of the British minister as a option to fill the hole left by Britain’s refusal to enter any formal safety and international coverage buildings with the EU after Brexit, as a substitute selecting to restrict engagements to non-EU fora reminiscent of NATO, the G7 and the E3 group comprising France, Germany and the U.Ok.

Three diplomats from completely different EU international locations stated France had resisted the concept arguing ongoing variations over post-Brexit commerce guidelines throughout the Irish Sea wanted to be settled earlier than the EU-U.Ok. relationship may heat up. Indeed, Truss was in Brussels for a NATO international ministers’ assembly a number of weeks in the past whereas EU counterparts mentioned Russia’s navy build-up on the border with Ukraine however wasn’t invited to affix discussions.

Only final week, an envoy of 1 EU nation stated the bloc wouldn’t lengthen an invite to Truss till France handed over the EU’s rotating presidency to Sweden.

In truth, the groundwork for such a rapprochement started a lot earlier on this disaster. Contact between senior British ministers and the European Commission is now frequent, in line with diplomats. A delegation led by Stefano Sannino, secretary-general of the European External Action Service, visited London final month and held conferences with ministers, together with Europe Minister James Cleverly and the head of intelligence service MI6. The assembly, which centered on the Ukraine disaster, was cordial and Cleverly was regarded by the Europeans as “approachable” and “engaged.”

There have additionally been extra direct contacts with EU establishments: Johnson has spoken with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Truss did the similar with the EU’s high envoy Josep Borrell.

“We all agree that the absolute top priority is Ukraine and having a united front against Russia and making everything we can to help in that front,” a British official stated. “It has been very encouraging how united we’ve been with the EU and all our allies around the world in that. Brexit doesn’t change the fact that we are liberal democracies that live in peace, freedom and security, and obviously when that’s threatened, Brexit doesn’t affect our desire to work together at all.”

Competitive pal

However, irrespective of the thawing of relations, comparisons between the 2 by no means cease.

The size of their respective lists of sanctions towards Russian oligarchs and firms represents the newest instance, with U.Ok. ministers stressing their push for harsh measures towards Russian banks and hydrocarbons and Frans Timmermans, one of many Commission’s vice presidents, declaring Thursday that Britain was now following the EU’s lead on sanctions.

The U.Ok.’s response? A name for unity — a far cry from previous incendiary remarks.

“We are not seeking to draw distinctions between our actions and those of our allies,” the prime minister’s official spokesman stated.

The first British official quoted above stated sanctions towards Russia issued by Western allies are “all pretty aligned” regardless of some slight variations among the many packages, and it “doesn’t really make sense to say that one side is going faster than the other.”

“There’s always going to be a little bit of rivalry there, but it is a friendly rivalry,” they stated. “We’ve seen this particularly between Britain and France over the years, it’s been a bit like sibling rivalry between them. Our view has always been that we can have a win-win relationship — just because one side is going well it doesn’t mean the other side has to do badly.”

Observers are divided over whether or not the present disaster will restore relations in the long run and lots of consider Brexit disputes will resurface with the identical power of feeling as soon as the warmth of this disaster is over.

“The question is whether the [Ukraine war] has helped solve things or it has simply parked and paused them,” stated Anand Menon, professor of European politics and international affairs at King’s College London. “I’d be surprised if we’ve moved very far, because the one thing that is clear is the U.K. doesn’t talk about cooperating with the EU.”