Russia’s President Vladimir Putin gave a rallying speech at a Moscow soccer stadium on Friday which was reduce quick on state-run tv.

The Kremlin later mentioned a technical glitch was responsible.

Russian authorities claimed that 200,000 individuals gathered in and across the Luzhniki stadium in Russia’s capital to commemorate the eighth anniversary since Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

In a uncommon public speech for the reason that invasion in late February, Putin praised his armed forces as Ukrainian cities proceed to maintain heavy shelling.

“Shoulder to shoulder, they assist and assist one another”, said Putin. “We have not had unity like this for a long time,” he added to cheers from the crowd.

Seeking to portray the war as just, Putin paraphrased the Bible to say of Russia’s troops: “There is no greater love than giving up one’s soul for one’s friends.”

He continued to insist his actions were necessary to prevent “genocide,” a claim flatly rejected by leaders around the globe.

But during his address, the broadcast was interrupted and cut to the Russian singer Oleg Gazmanov, chanting “Forward, Russia!”, in what the Kremlin mentioned was attributable to a technical error with the server.

There had been a number of stories, together with from BBC reporters in Moscow, that college students and staff of state establishments had been pressured to attend the rally marking the anniversary.