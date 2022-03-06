Putin calls sanctions a declaration of war as Zelenskyy pleads for more aid

toggle caption Mikhail Klimentyev/SPUTNIK/AFP through Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned the monetary penalties imposed on his nation by the West quantity to a declaration of conflict as Russia continues its assaults on Ukraine.

“These sanctions that are being imposed, they are akin to declaring war,” Putin advised a gaggle of flight attendants close to Moscow on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. “But thank God, we haven’t got there yet.”

In response to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, Western international locations have put extreme restrictions on Russia’s central financial institution, barred corporations from doing enterprise in Russia, and have begun seizing oligarchs’ yachts and luxurious properties overseas.

Putin additionally mentioned that any try to put in a no-fly zone in Ukraine would trigger catastrophic penalties for Europe and the world.

NATO has rejected Kyiv’s request for a no-fly zone, reasoning that the step would provoke Russia right into a waging a bigger conflict that might pit the U.S. and its allies in opposition to the nuclear-armed nation.

In a video posted on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed NATO over the choice.

“People who die from this day going forward will die, in part, because of you,” he mentioned.

Ukraine’s chief makes an enchantment on to members of the U.S. Congress

toggle caption Sergei Supinsky/AFP through Getty Images

Zelenskyy spoke with U.S. lawmakers, asking for a ban on shopping for Russian merchandise — together with oil and fuel, U.S. congressional leaders mentioned on social media. He additionally requested for extra protection assist, together with plane.

A supply on the decision tells NPR’s Claudia Grisales that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reassured Zelenskyy of bipartisan help for an emergency assist bundle.

“Senator McConnell and I along with the other members on this Zoom are working very hard in a bipartisan fashion to get all the assistance the administration has requested for the Ukrainian people. Together we will get that assistance of over $10 billion in economic, humanitarian and security assistance to the Ukrainian people quickly,” Schumer mentioned on the decision, based on the supply.

Schumer launched an announcement after the decision particularly citing a plea for plane:

“President Zelenskyy made a desperate plea for Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to Ukraine. These planes are very much needed. And I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer.”

More than 280 lawmakers from each events and chambers joined the decision Saturday, according to Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Delegations are scheduled to satisfy for an additional spherical of talks

The White House is contemplating a “range of options” relating to Russian oil, together with reducing imports, Cecilia Rouse, the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, advised reporters on Friday.

But Rouse mentioned, “what’s really most important is that we maintain a steady supply of global energy.”

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican, mentioned he interpreted Zelenskyy’s message as “close the skies or give us planes,” and joined the decision for supplying Ukraine with plane. But Sasse mentioned a no-fly zone means risking “a battle between nuclear powers that could spiral out of control quickly.”

Zelenskyy’s name got here after Russia had introduced a short lived cease-fire — after which apparently broke it less than three hours later. The deal was to permit civilians to securely depart the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations are scheduled to satisfy on Monday for a 3rd spherical of talks.

NPR’s Laurel Wamsley contributed to this report.