Putin calls West an ‘Empire of Lies’ after sanctions imposed – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin known as the West an “Empire of Lies” as he mentioned the financial system with high officers on Monday following the imposition of sweeping sanctions in opposition to Moscow, the Kremlin stated.
“(Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin) and I discussed this topic, naturally bearing in mind the sanctions that the so-called Western community – as I called it in my speech, the ’empire of lies’ – is now trying to implement against our country,” a transcript of the assembly quoted Putin as saying.
