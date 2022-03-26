Putin ‘cannot remain in power,’ says Biden

US President Joe Biden mentioned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” and referred to as the battle in Ukraine a “strategic failure” for Moscow in a serious speech in Warsaw.

Biden in contrast Ukraine’s resistance towards a Russian invasion to the anti-Soviet “battle for freedom” and mentioned the world should put together for a “long fight ahead.”

“We stand with you,” he instructed Ukrainians.

Addressing odd Russians, he mentioned that they had been “not our enemy” and urged them in charge Putin for the heavy financial sanctions imposed by the West.

He additionally warned Russia to not transfer on an “inch” of NATO territory, reiterating the “sacred obligation” of collective protection for alliance members.

At the beginning of his deal with within the Polish capital’s Royal Castle, he echoed the phrases of late pope John Paul II telling Ukrainians: “Be not afraid.”

At the conclusion of his sweeping deal with, he mentioned: “We will have a different future, a brighter future rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light.”

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he mentioned.

