Putin cites JK Rowling as proof of West’s ‘cancel culture’

Vladimir Putin slammed so-called cancel tradition within the West and stated it was “impossible to imagine” such a factor taking place in Russia.

The Russian president cited “Harry Potter” writer J.Ok. Rowling as somebody who had been “canceled” due to her stance on intercourse and gender rights.

In a televised speech, Putin stated: “They recently canceled the children’s author, Joanne Rowling because she is an author of books — which sold hundreds of millions of copies around the world — but didn’t satisfy fans of so-called gender freedoms.”

Rowling responded on Twitter by writing: “Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics,” with a hyperlink to a BBC story about jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the hashtag “IStandWithUkraine.”

In 2020, Rowling sparked controversy after taking problem with a headline on a web-based article discussing “people who menstruate.” Critics have accused her of being transphobic, an allegation she denies.

In his speech, Putin added: “They are now trying to cancel our whole 1,000-year old country, our people. I’m talking about the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia.” He stated this included the scrapping of performances of works by Russian composers Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitry Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninov.

He went on to liken “cancel culture” to Nazis making an attempt to burn books within the Nineteen Thirties and in addition criticized Hollywood for having “canceled the contribution of the Red Army to the defeat of the Nazis.”

“It is impossible to imagine such a thing in our country and we are insured against this thanks to our culture,” Putin stated. “And it’s inseparable for us from our motherland, from Russia, where there is no place for ethnic intolerance, where for centuries representatives from dozens of ethnic groups have been living together.”