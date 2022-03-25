Putin compares attacks on Russian culture to Nazi book burnings            

President Vladimir Putin on Friday slammed the West for discriminating in opposition to Russian tradition, which he likened to Nazi supporters burning books within the Thirties.

“Today they are trying to cancel a thousand-year-old country,” Putin mentioned throughout a televised assembly with Russian winners of culture-related prizes.

“I am talking about the progressive discrimination against everything connected with Russia, about this trend that is unfolding in a number of Western states, with the full connivance and sometimes with the encouragement of Western elites,” Putin added.

“The proverbial ‘cancel culture’ has become a cancellation of culture,” Putin mentioned, including that works by Russian composers have been being excluded from live shows and books by Russian authors “banned.”

“The last time such a mass campaign to destroy unwanted literature was carried out was by the Nazis in Germany almost 90 years ago… books were burned right on the squares,” Putin mentioned.

Since Putin despatched Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24, the West has piled sanctions on Moscow which have seen Russia more and more remoted, politically and financially, and lengthening to spheres similar to sports activities and tradition.

