Putin critic Navalny could get 13-year jail term for fraud conviction

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was discovered responsible of fraud on Tuesday in a case that would earn him as much as 13 years in jail.

Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for an additional fraud.

He says each circumstances are fabricated in a bid to silence him.

“Navalny committed a fraud, the theft of property from others by an organised group,” mentioned choose Margarita Kotova, based on an AFP journalist current in court docket.

The studying of the judgment till the announcement of the sentence may take a number of hours. The prosecution had requested 13 years in jail for “fraud” and “offending” a Justice of the Peace.

Navalny, 45, has been on trial since mid-February inside partitions of his penal colony 100 km east of Moscow.

An activist famend for his scathing investigations into corruption and the life-style of Russian elites, Navalny survived a critical poisoning in 2020, for which he holds President Vladimir Putin accountable. He was arrested in early 2021, upon his return to Moscow, after recovering in Germany.

Investigators accuse him of embezzling thousands and thousands of roubles in donations to his anti-corruption organisations and of “contempt of court” throughout one in every of his earlier hearings.

Other crucial voices have been focused by Moscow in latest months, together with NGOs and impartial media retailers.

On Monday, Instagram and Facebook had been banned after their mother or father firm Meta was declared an “extremist organisation” by a Moscow court docket.