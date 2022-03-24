Putin demands ‘unfriendly countries’ pay for Russian gas in rubles

toggle caption Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP by way of Getty Images

Russia desires “unfriendly countries” to pay for Russian pure gasoline in rubles. That’s a brand new directive from President Vladimir Putin as he makes an attempt to leverage his nation’s in-demand assets to counter a barrage of Western sanctions.

“I have decided to implement … a series of measures to switch payments — we’ll start with that — for our natural gas supplies to so-called unfriendly countries into Russian rubles,” Putin stated in a televised authorities assembly, including that belief within the greenback and euro had been “compromised” by the West’s seizure of Russian belongings.

The new requirement appeared geared toward propping up the flagging Russian foreign money, the ruble, by growing demand for it. Its worth gained in opposition to the greenback and the euro following Putin’s announcement. Natural gasoline costs surged in Europe, the place Russia has supplied about 45% of imports.

Marcel Salikhov, president of the Institute for Energy and Finance in Moscow, stated the transfer amounted to a “symbolic counter-sanction” aimed on the West. He famous that the Kremlin had already ordered exporters to alternate 80% of their foreign-currency proceeds for rubles.

“It’s difficult, given the current economic situation, for Russian authorities to abandon sales of oil and gas to the Western countries,” Salikhov advised NPR.

“You can say, ‘We do not trust euros or dollars,’ but economically it’s the same operation. Money is money.”

President Biden earlier this month banned Russian energy imports to the U.S., with a 45-day window to wind down present contracts. European nations have introduced plans to cut back dependence on Russian power. But for now, they proceed to purchase from Russian oil and gasoline corporations, the most important of that are managed by the state.

Biden and European allies this week are expected to announce new sanctions.

So far, Russia has continued to fulfill its contractual obligations to Western gasoline and oil shoppers — even because it has touted reorienting its power export towards China. Moscow additionally not too long ago added the U.S., the United Kingdom and the complete European Union to its growing list of “unfriendly countries.”

Russian leaders have additionally hinted at extra extreme penalties as members of the EU bloc have sought — up to now unsuccessfully — to impose an outright embargo on Russian imports.

In a speech earlier than the Russian Duma on Wednesday, the Kremlin’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak warned of a possible “collapse” in power markets — predicting costs would skyrocket as Russian exports stalled.