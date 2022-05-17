Putin describes Europe’s oil sanctions as ‘economic suicide’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday mentioned the oil sector was present process a “tectonic change,” however claimed Europe could be committing “economic suicide” with its sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.

By searching for to part out Russian vitality provides, Europe will solely damage itself, Putin mentioned, urging state officers to make use of “ill-thought-out” strikes by the West to the nation’s benefit.

He instructed an vitality assembly that Europe would see greater vitality costs and better inflation on account of its actions.

“Of course, such an economic suicide is a domestic affair of the European countries,” Putin mentioned.

After the Kremlin despatched troops to Ukraine on February 24, the West has launched unprecedented sanctions in opposition to Russia.

Western international locations have displayed shut coordination of their bulletins of penalties, however haven’t moved on the identical tempo relating to Russian oil and fuel.

Putin is hoping to redirect provides to “friendly” international locations as European nations search for methods to wean themselves off Russian vitality.

Putin mentioned Europe’s “chaotic actions” are usually not solely damaging its personal economic system, but in addition resulting in a rise in revenues from oil and fuel for Russia.

“Changes in the oil market are tectonic in nature and doing business as usual, according to the old model, seems unlikely,” he mentioned.

“In the new conditions, it is important not only to extract oil, but also to build the entire vertical chain leading to the final consumer,” he added.

Putin mentioned the federal government will assist corporations change their enterprise mannequin.

The Kremlin chief mentioned the state would assist enhance logistics in addition to the deep processing of hydrocarbons and guarantee funds in nationwide currencies.

