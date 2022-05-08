Putin “Doesn’t Believe He Can Afford To Lose” In Ukraine: US Spy Chief

The CIA chief stated Putin has been “stewing” for years over Ukraine. (FILE)

Washington:

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that he can’t afford to lose in Ukraine and is “doubling down” on the warfare, however reveals no indicators of planning to make use of tactical nuclear weapons, CIA director Bill Burns stated Saturday.

Despite the failure of Russian forces to seize Kyiv and their wrestle to advance alongside the warfare’s predominant frontlines within the southeastern Donbas area, the Russian chief has not modified his view that his troops can defeat Ukraine’s, Burns stated.

Putin’s perception within the Russian navy’s capability to put on down Ukrainian resistance in all probability has not been shaken regardless of key battlefield defeats, the US spy chief informed a Financial Times convention.

“I think he’s in a frame of mind in which he doesn’t believe he can afford to lose,” Burns stated.

He stated Putin has been “stewing” for years over Ukraine — as soon as a part of the Soviet Union — in a “very combustible combination of grievance and ambition and insecurity.”

Putin has not been deterred by the resistance within the warfare “because he staked so much on the choices that he made to launch this invasion,” Burns stated.

“I think he’s convinced right now that doubling down still will enable him to make progress,” Burns stated.

Tactical nuclear weapons

Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia who has spent a lot time learning the Russian chief, stated his and different Western intelligence companies see no signal that Moscow is ready to deploy tactical nuclear weapons with a purpose to achieve a victory in Ukraine or to focus on Kyiv’s supporters.

Russia positioned its nuclear forces on excessive alert shortly after launching the invasion on February 24.

Since then Putin has made thinly veiled threats hinting at willingness to deploy Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons if the West immediately intervenes within the Ukraine battle.

“We don’t see, as an intelligence community, practical evidence at this point of Russian planning for the deployment or even potential use of tactical nuclear weapons,” Burns stated.

“Given the kind of saber-rattling that … we’ve heard from the Russian leadership, we can’t take lightly those possibilities,” he stated.

“So we stay very sharply focused as an intelligence service … on those possibilities at a moment when the stakes are very high for Russia,” he stated.

Burns didn’t provide any evaluation of the present battlefield scenario or predict how the warfare would finish.

China ‘unsettled’

But he stated that China, which Washington now sees as its main adversary, is learning intently the teachings of the warfare and what they imply for Beijing’s need to take management of Taiwan.

Burns stated he doesn’t imagine that Chinese President Xi Jinping has altered his purpose of finally uniting Taiwan with China, by power if essential.

But he stated he thinks Beijing has been “surprised” by the poor efficiency of Russian navy forces in addition to the robust resistance coming from your complete Ukrainian society, in addition to the sturdy protection assist the West has supplied Kyiv.

Russia’s expertise in Ukraine might be affecting Beijing’s calculation “about how and when” they attempt to achieve management of Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province.

“I think they’ve been struck by the way in which particularly the transatlantic alliance has come together to impose economic costs on Russia as a result of that aggression,” he continued.

Beijing has been “unsettled by the fact that what Putin has done is to drive Europeans and Americans closer together,” Burns stated.

“What conclusions get drawn from all that remains a question mark,” he stated.

“I think the Chinese leadership is looking very carefully at all this, at the costs and consequences of any effort to use force to gain control over Taiwan.”

