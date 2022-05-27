Putin expects Kyiv to surrender, give up territory: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned Ukraine ought to settle for its present predicament, give up and quit territory to Russia.

Russia and Ukraine have been making an attempt to achieve an settlement to finish the conflict that started when Russia invaded in late February, however they’ve but to search out frequent floor on key points. One of the principle disagreements has been about areas of Ukraine which have come beneath Russian management and Kyiv trying to retain all of Ukraine’s territory.

Peskov supplied a glance into what leaders on the Kremlin anticipate Ukraine to do to resolve the talk, in line with Ukrainska Pravada.

“Moscow expects Kyiv to accept Moscow’s demands and accept the de facto situation—the real situation that exists,” Peskov mentioned throughout a radio interview, in line with an English translation from Google Translate.

“Kyiv needs to recognize the de facto situation and simply assess it soberly” after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in “an alternate reality” and must be “shoved into the reality of today.”

In March, simply weeks after Russia invaded, Peskov mentioned that Russia would stop its army offensive “in a moment” if Ukraine met its calls for, in line with Reuters.

Russia’s calls for, in line with Peskov, embrace Ukraine stating that Crimea is a Russian territory, altering its structure to say it will stay impartial in addition to the Ukrainian authorities offering indication that the Donestk and Lugansk areas—two areas in jap Ukraine—are unbiased states.

This week, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger mentioned on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the 2 warring nations ought to begin peace talks within the subsequent couple of months. He added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ought to hand over territory to Russia so as to put an finish to the conflict.

“Those who advise Ukraine to give something to Russia, these ‘great geopolitical figures,’ never see ordinary people, ordinary Ukrainians, millions living on the territory they are proposing to exchange for an illusory peace. You must always see people,” Zelensky mentioned in response.

Peskov’s assertion about Russia’s expectations of Ukraine come as Vladimir Popov, a Russian military expert, appeared on state-run TV and warned about Russia’s weaknesses towards a “very motivated” and “very strong” Ukrainian resistance.

A ballot launched this week confirmed that almost all Ukrainians agree with Zelensky’s refusal to cede territory to Russia, according to Reuters. The survey, performed by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, mentioned that greater than three-fourths—82 p.c—of Ukrainians don’t need to quit a portion of their nation, even when which means the invasion continues.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian and Ukrainian international ministries for remark.