Putin exposes China’s ‘inconsistency’

China’s deafening silence on Russian aggression in Ukraine has been known as out by a senior Australian politician.

Penny Wong has slammed China for failing to hitch the remainder of the world in condemning the violence in Ukraine, accusing Beijing of being “inconsistent” of their language.

China has lifted restrictions on Russia wheat and barley, and abstained from voting for a UN Security Council decision to sentence the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin agreed to spice up commerce ties, saying earlier this month the friendship between their two nations had “no limits”.

Speaking with ABC’s Insiders, the opposition international spokeswoman known as out Beijing’s inconsistent place.

“China’s position is inconsistent. China has, for decades, as a precept of their foreign policy (indicated) they respect sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Senator Wong mentioned on Sunday.

“The position they are currently articulating in relation to Ukraine is inconsistent with China’s stated foreign policy position over decades.”

Senator Wong added as a everlasting member of the UN Security Council, it had a duty to talk out towards Russia’s continued assault on Ukraine.

“(China) has a special responsibility to make a clear statement that defends the principles around the sovereignty, around territorial integrity, the principles of international law and that are contained in the UN Charter,” she mentioned.

“It has not done so.”

She additionally echoed Defence Minister Peter Dutton’s name for Mr Xi to persuade Mr Putin to face down.

“China has a unique relationship with Russia. It is in a unique position to pressure Russia not to invade,” Senator Wong mentioned.

Australia is ready to slap sanctions on Mr Putin instantly, however has stopped in need of kicking diplomats in another country.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne indicated it was a dwell possibility however at this stage the federal government wished to maintain traces of communication open.

Senator Wong additionally left the door open for the federal government to go additional, indicating Labor could be prepared to help a ban on commerce with the nation.

“I’ve said we will give bipartisan support to the most comprehensive and heaviest sanctions that Australia can and should take, so I extend that invitation to the Government again,” she instructed the ABC.

“So what you are saying is that if the Government went further and banned all trade with Russia, Labor would be willing to support that?” host David Speers quipped again.

“If the Government can demonstrate that is where we need to go, if the Government can demonstrate that Australia‘s sanctions should head to that point, we are here to provide bipartisan support,” Senator Wong responded.

“I think the unity of the parties and of the Australian people to push back against Russian aggression does matter.”

However, she declined to outrightly name for the federal government to behave additional.

“I’m not looking to find differences here … (Labor) wants to come together, be united as a country,” she mentioned