Putin foe Navalny gets nine more years in Russian prison

A Russian courtroom on Tuesday convicted prime opposition chief Alexei Navalny of fraud and contempt of courtroom, sentencing him to 9 extra years in jail in a transfer that was seen as an try to hold President Vladimir Putin’s greatest foe behind bars for so long as attainable.

The new sentence follows a year-long crackdown by Putin on Navalny’s supporters, different opposition activists and impartial journalists during which authorities seem desperate to stifle all dissent.

Navalny’s shut associates have confronted legal prices and left the nation, and his group’s political infrastructure — an anti-corruption basis and a nationwide community of regional places of work — has been destroyed after being labeled an extremist group.

The 45-year-old Navalny, who in 2020 survived a poisoning with a nerve agent that he blames on the Kremlin, is already serving 2 and a half years in a penal colony east of Moscow for a parole violation. The new trial was held in a makeshift courtroom on the facility.

Alexei Navalny and his members of the family at Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, on this undated picture obtained from social media on September 15, 2020. (Reuters)

In a Facebook put up by his crew shortly after the sentence, the normally sardonic Navalny mentioned: “My space flight is taking a bit longer than expected.”

He added that neither he nor his comrades “will simply wait,” saying that his Anti-Corruption Foundation will grow to be a global group that can “fight [Putin] until we win.”

“We will find all of their mansions in Monaco, their villas in Miami, their riches everywhere — and when we do, we will take everything from the criminal Russian elite,” the inspiration’s new web site mentioned.

His new conviction is on prices of embezzling cash that he and his basis raised through the years and of insulting a choose throughout a earlier trial. Navalny, who will attraction the ruling, has rejected the allegations as politically motivated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Germany condemned the decision, with its Foreign Ministry calling it “part of the systematic instrumentalization of the Russian judicial system against dissidents and the political opposition.”

It wasn’t instantly clear whether or not Navalny should serve the brand new nine-year sentence along with the two and a half years, or the place he’ll serve it. Prosecutors initially requested for a 13-year sentence. The choose additionally imposed a superb of 1.2 million rubles (about $11,500).

Navalny’s Twitter account responded to the nine-year sentence by citing “The Wire” tv sequence: “Well, as the characters of my favorite TV series ‘The Wire’ used to say: ‘You only do two days. That’s the day you go in and the day you come out.’ I even had a T-shirt with this slogan, but the prison authorities confiscated it, considering the print extremist.”

9 years. Well, because the characters of my favourite TV sequence “The Wire” used to say: “You solely do two days. That’s the day you go in and the day you come out”

I even had a T-shirt with this slogan, but the prison authorities confiscated it, considering the print extremist. — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) March 22, 2022

Even his attorneys, Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev, had been detained shortly after they commented to reporters on the ruling, though Mikhailova instructed the Medizona information outlet that the police allow them to go with none prices.

Navalny’s supporters criticized the choice to maneuver the trial, which opened a few month in the past, to the jail, as a substitute of holding it in Moscow. They mentioned it successfully restricted entry to the proceedings for the media and supporters.

He appeared at hearings in jail garb and made a number of elaborate speeches, decrying the fees as bogus.

Navalny fell ailing whereas on a home flight in 2020 and was recognized with being poisoned by a chemical nerve agent Novichok, though Russian officers vehemently denied his accusations that they’d any position. He was transferred for therapy to Germany, the place he recovered for 5 months.

He was arrested upon returning to Russia in January 2021, triggering the most important protests seen within the nation lately. The subsequent month, a Moscow courtroom ordered him to jail for violating phrases of his parole on a 2014 embezzlement conviction that the European Court of Human Rights deemed to be “arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable.”

Authorities then unleashed the sweeping crackdown on his group, associates and supporters. Last month, Russian officers added him and various his colleagues to a state registry that labeled them “extremists” and “terrorists.”

Several legal instances have been launched towards Navalny individually, main his associates to recommend the Kremlin intends to maintain him behind bars indefinitely.

Navalny’s closest ally and longtime strategist Leonid Volkov tweeted Tuesday from overseas that the plan will fail.

“Putin plans and has been planning a lot of things: to make Russia one of the top-five world economies, to take over Kyiv in 96 hours, to kill Navalny with Novichok. His plans have always failed. So will these nine years,” Volkov mentioned.

Read extra:

Telegram overtakes WhatsApp as Russia’s top messaging app

YouTube at risk of Russia ban after Facebook deemed illegal

Russia tells Google to stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube