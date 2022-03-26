Putin Goes Into Battle on a Second Front: Culture

Beyond Ukraine, President Vladimir V. Putin can also be preventing cultural battles.

In a speech on Friday from the nondescript, beige-walled workplace during which he has been conducting a lot of his public enterprise this month, Mr. Putin made no point out of Ukraine. Instead, he expanded upon a private obsession: “cancel culture.”

Western elites “canceled” the writer J.Ok. Rowling as a result of she “did not please fans of so-called gender freedoms,” Mr. Putin stated in his nationally televised remarks, flanked by two Russian flags. Ms. Rowling was widely criticized in 2020 after voicing assist for a researcher whose views on transgender individuals had been condemned by a courtroom.

Japan, he claimed, “cynically decided to ‘cancel’” the truth that it was the United States that dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the finish of World War II. And now, he stated, the West is busy “canceling” Russia, “an entire thousand-year-old country, our people.”

That the Russian president delivered a disquisition on Western public discourse on Friday could appear odd at a time when Russia is preventing what some analysts imagine to be its bloodiest conflict because the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan within the Nineteen Eighties. But it underscores how Mr. Putin tries to channel cultural grievances and customary stereotypes for political achieve — whereas utilizing language that additionally permits him to talk on to potential allies within the West.