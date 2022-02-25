‘Putin has underestimated the strength of Ukrainians will to fight’ Kallas

Arriving at this night’s particular European Council on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas expressed her disappointment that she ought to be witnessing an assault on Ukraine on the anniversary of Estonian independence.

“Everything that was predicted actually happened, we hoped that it wasn’t going to happen, but it did. So we have to be very united on the European level, and we have to give a very strong signal,” she stated. “So, of course, strong sanctions, which will have two effects: a deterring effect and a punishing effect making our adversary weaker.”

Kallas additionally that that Putin was below estimating the energy of the Ukrainians to struggle for his or her freedom and struggle for his or her nation.

Kallas additionally stated that she was considering of extra novel instruments like Ukraine suing the Russian Federation for the damages that they’ve brought on to the nation to allow them to maintain or withhold associated funds.

