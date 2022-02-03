Putin heads to talks with China’s Xi to bolster ties amid Ukraine tensions

American and European officers could also be staying away from the Beijing Winter Olympics due to human rights considerations, however Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely be readily available at the same time as tensions soar over his buildup of troops alongside his nation’s border with Ukraine.

Putin’s talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday will mark their first in-person assembly since 2019 and are meant to assist strengthen Moscow’s ties with China and coordinate their insurance policies within the face of Western stress. After, the 2 will attend the Games’ opening ceremony.

In an article printed Thursday by the Chinese information company Xinhua, Putin wrote that Moscow and Beijing play an “important stabilizing role” in world affairs and assist make worldwide affairs “more equitable and inclusive.”

The Russian president criticized “attempts by some countries to politicize sports to the benefit of their ambitions,” an apparent reference to a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics by the US and some of its allies.

EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali reacted to that by stating that “we are, of course, fully committed to contribute to promoting and protecting sports integrity and to strengthening universal respect for human rights.”

“Big sports events such as the Olympic Games often have a universal audience,” Massrali said. “They might be instrumental for spreading constructive values and selling freedom and human rights on the world degree. However, such platforms shouldn’t be used for political propaganda.”

Many Western officers are skipping the Beijing Games in protest of China’s detention of greater than 1 million Uyghur Muslims within the northwestern area of Xinjiang. But leaders of the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations, which have shut ties with each Russia and China, all adopted Putin’s lead and attending.

In an interview with China Media Group additionally launched on Thursday, Putin emphasised that “we oppose the attempts to politicize sport or use it as a tool of coercion, unfair competition and discrimination.”

Putin’s meeting with Xi and attendance at the opening ceremony “announces the further promotion of the China-Russia relationship,” stated Li Xin, director of the Institute of European and Asian Studies at Shanghai’s University of Political Science and Law.

China and Russia have increasingly found common cause over what they believe is a US disregard for their territorial and security concerns, Li said. Both their governments have also taken to mocking the US over its domestic travails, from last year’s Capitol riot to its struggle to control COVID-19.

“The US and the Western countries, on the one hand, are exerting pressure against Russia over the issue of Ukraine, and on the other hand, are exerting pressure against China over the issue of Taiwan,” Li said, referring to the self-governing island democracy and US ally that China claims as its own territory. “Such acts of extreme pressure by the West will only force China and Russia to further strengthen cooperation.”

Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, said that Putin’s visit would mark a new stage in the Russia-Chinа partnership that he described as a “key factor contributing to a sustainable global development and helping counter destructive activities by certain countries.”

He said that Moscow and Beijing plan to issue a joint statement on international relations that will reflect their shared views on global security and other issues, and officials from the two countries are set to sign more than a dozen of agreements on trade, energy and other issues.

Ushakov noted that Moscow and Beijing have close or identical stands on most international issues. He particularly emphasized that China backs Russia in the current standoff over Ukraine.

“Beijing supports Russia’s demands for security guarantees and shares a view that security of one state can’t be ensured by breaching other county’s security,” Ushakov said in a conference call with reporters.

A buildup of more than 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fueled Western fears that Moscow is poised to invade its neighbor. Russia has denied planning an offensive but urged the US and its allies to provide a binding pledge that NATO won’t expand to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations or deploy weapons there and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — the demands firmly rejected by the West.

Some observers suggested that Beijing is closely watching how the USand its allies act in the standoff over Ukraine as it ponders further strategy on Taiwan, arguing that indecision by Washington could encourage China to grow more assertive.

Putin on Tuesday accused the US and its allies of stonewalling Russia’s security demands but held the door open for more talks. He argued that NATO’s expansion eastward and a potential offer of membership to Ukraine undermine Russia’s security and violate international agreements endorsing “the indivisibility of safety,” a precept that means that the safety of 1 nation shouldn’t be strengthened on the expense of others.

The Russian chief has warned that if the West refuses to heed Russian calls for, he might order unspecified “military-technical moves.” Other than a full-fledged invasion in Ukraine that the West fears, Putin might ponder different escalatory choices, together with beefing up already intensive navy ties with China.

Russia and China have held a sequence of joint warfare video games, together with naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. In August, Russian troops for the primary time deployed to Chinese territory for joint maneuvers.

Even although Moscow and Beijing previously rejected the potential for forging a navy alliance, Putin has stated that such a prospect can’t be dominated out. He additionally has famous that Russia has been sharing extremely delicate navy applied sciences with China that helped considerably bolster its protection functionality.

