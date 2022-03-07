Putin hiding lover and kids in Europe

Vladimir Putin is allegedly hiding his reported lover Alina Kabaeva — and their youngsters — in Switzerland because the warfare in Ukraine rages.

Vladimir Putin’s mistress Alina Kabaeva is reportedly hiding in Switzerland with their 4 younger youngsters.

“While Putin carries out his assault on Ukraine, Ukrainian, attacking innocent citizens and causing a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland – for now, at least,” a supply instructed the New York Post.

Ms Kabaeva, an Olympic gold-winning gymnast, reportedly has 4 youngsters with the Russian chief, 69, however the two have by no means formally confirmed it.

Sources say they share 7-year-old twin daughters, who had been born close to Lugano, Switzerland, in February 2015. It is believed in addition they have two different sons.

“Alina has two young boys and twin girls with Putin who were born in Switzerland,” a supply instructed Page Six about Mr Putin’s alleged youngsters with Kabaeva, 38. “The kids all have Swiss passports, and I imagine she does also.”

Mr Putin notoriously despises questions on his private life.

“I have a private life in which I do not permit interference. It must be respected,” he as soon as stated. “I have always reacted negatively to those who with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies prowl into others’ lives.”

Mr Putin – who has two different grownup daughters, Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35, from his first marriage to former flight attendant Lyudmila Shkrebneva – has fought onerous to defend his youngsters from the media and highlight.

He hardly publicly speaks about them, prompting confusion about what number of youngsters he really has.

Mr Putin and Ms Shkrebneva had been married for 3 many years till their divorce in 2013. Their daughter Maria was born in Leningrad in 1985, whereas Katerina was born in Germany in 1986 when the household lived there throughout Mr Putin’s time within the KGB.

Ms Kabaeva is likely one of the most embellished gymnasts in rhythmic gymnastic historical past, with two Olympic medals, 14 World Championship medals and 21 European Championship medals.

She was dubbed “Russia’s most flexible woman” and as soon as posed nude, whereas wrapped in animal fur, for a males’s journal.

In 2008, Russian newspaper the Moskovsky Korrespondent ran a narrative reporting that Mr Putin had divorced his spouse and was set to marry Ms Kabaeva. The story was denied by the Kremlin and the newspaper was shut down.

However, hypothesis continued about Mr Putin’s relationship with the previous gymnast, together with quite a few experiences and allegations that they’ve a number of youngsters collectively. Sources alleged that will have even married in a personal Russian Orthodox ceremony.

Ms Kabaeva went on to change into a pro-Kremlin member of parliament for eight years, and in 2014 was appointed by the Kremlin to run the state-owned National Media Group, with a reported wage of $10 million a 12 months.

Despite the high-profile position, she has not often been seen in public over the previous couple of years.

Ms Kabaeva denied having any youngsters in any respect in July 2013, amid experiences that she had given delivery to a daughter on the elite hospital of Saint Ann in Ticino, Switzerland.

Adding to the confusion, in 2019, she reportedly gave delivery to twin sons on the Kulakov maternity clinic in Moscow.

As for Mr Putin’s alleged resolution to cover his household in Switzerland, he might have underestimated the nation.

Switzerland’s resolution to not stay impartial and undertake a tricky stance on Russia has shocked many within the worldwide group.

The Swiss Federal Council introduced on February 28 that it froze property of a listing of Russian people and corporations, noting that “the financial sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are also to be implemented with immediate effect.”

It shouldn’t be instantly clear how these sanctions may have an effect on Mr Putin’s youngsters and Ms Kabaeva, given all of them allegedly maintain Swiss passports, and his property are fastidiously hidden.

While Mr Putin has remained silent about his youngsters, his ex-wife referred to as him a loving and doting father by way of the Russian chief’s authorities web site.

“Not all fathers are as loving with their children as he is,” Ms Shkrebneva’s quote on the positioning reads. “And he has always spoiled them, while I was the one who had to discipline them.”

It was just lately reported that Mr Putin hid his first spouse and their daughters in an “underground city” in Siberia.

The luxurious hi-tech bunker is situated within the Altai Mountains and was designed for defense within the occasion of a nuclear warfare, stated political scientist Valery Solovey, who has beforehand been identified for spreading conspiracy theories.

Observers have famous a number of air flow factors within the grounds surrounding the mountain hide-out, and a excessive voltage line linked to an ultra-modern 110 kilovolt substation, sufficient to energy a small metropolis.

This story was printed by the New York Post and reproduced with permission.