Putin holds call with Palestine’s Abbas to discuss Russia-Ukraine talks, Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone name with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin mentioned on Monday.

They additionally talked about “the problems of the Middle East settlement in the context of escalating tensions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem,” the Kremlin mentioned.

Last Friday, not less than 152 Palestinians have been wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police contained in the al-Aqsa mosque compound, the most recent outbreak in an upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide again to wider battle.

