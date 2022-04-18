Putin honors troops posted in Bucha for ‘heroism, courage’ as Kyiv decries atrocities

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin honored the brigade stationed in Ukraine’s Bucha with the title of “Guards” for his or her “heroism and courage”, regardless of the worldwide outcry over the atrocious warfare crimes dedicated by Russian troops in opposition to civilians within the Ukraine city.

Putin stated: “This a high honor and recognition of the special merits, mass heroism and courage shown in defending the Fatherland, upholding the sovereignty and national interests of Russia,” state information company TASS reported.

He added: “Skillful and resolute actions of the unit’s personnel during the special military operation in Ukraine are an example of military duty, courage, selflessness and high professionalism,” and wished them “health and success.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak stated on Twitter: “While someone is debating whether Russia’s crimes in Ukraine can be called genocide, Russia continues to laugh in the face of the world. Putin awarded the honorary ‘guard’ title ‘For heroism and courage’ to the brigade stationed in Bucha. For the murder of children and rape of women, you mean?”

Earlier this month, Ukrainian officers entered the city of Bucha, the place the authorities stated over 410 residents had been killed by Russian forces. They reported mass graves, “executed” civilians, and shared pictures of our bodies left on the streets, some with their arms certain behind their backs.

The US State Department has supported the Ukrainian account of the occasions in Bucha and stated there have been credible reviews of rape, torture and killings of civilians by the hands of the Russians.

Moscow denied concentrating on civilians and claimed that Kyiv “staged” a “provocation” for Western media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged world leaders to characterize Russia’s atrocities in his nation as “genocide”, saying that Moscow handled Ukrainians “worse than animals.”

US President Joe Biden stated final week that the civilian killings by the hands of the Russians in Ukraine had been genocide. “I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting,” he added.

