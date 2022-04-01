Putin incorrectly briefed on war: Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed his doubts that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being made absolutely conscious of the scenario in Ukraine by his advisers.

Scholz instructed a German politics podcast because of be launched on Sunday that he was satisfied “that the Russian president is not properly informed,” and that “his own services are also withholding many truths from him. For example, how many Russian soldiers have died in this war.”

The chancellor’s feedback echo these made by the top of British intelligence company GCHQ on Thursday that Putin’s advisers had been afraid to inform him the reality. The US authorities made comparable feedback on Thursday, citing their very own intelligence.

Nevertheless, Scholz mentioned, the Kremlin had to concentrate on the extent of its miscalculation concerning Ukraine. Putin felt deceived by the Russian navy, Scholz mentioned, which had in flip led to tensions between the Kremlin chief and the navy management.

Scholz confused that Russia couldn’t emerge victorious, regardless of how the battle ended. “This war is not only destroying Ukraine, but also Russia’s future,” he mentioned, including that, and not using a peaceable resolution, Russia would haven’t any likelihood of returning to even “reasonable” financial progress.