African leaders, opposition figures and social influencers are stepping up their help for the Kremlin at the same time as Russia’s picture elsewhere is being shredded by the struggle in Ukraine.

Some of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal defenders are pan-Africanists – advocates of the doctrine of African unity and anti-imperialism that flowered on the peak of the Cold War.

Putin “wants to get his country back”, Kemi Seba, a Franco-Beninese pan-Africanist, declared in early March.

“He doesn’t have the blood of slavery and colonisation on his hands,” Seba argued.

He added:

Putin isn’t my Messiah however I want him to all of the western presidents and all of the damned African presidents who’re below the thumb of western oligarchy.

Support for Russia

In Uganda, the highly effective son of veteran chief Yoweri Museveni, Lieutenant-General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is one other fervent Putin supporter.

“The majority of mankind (that are non-white) support Russia’s stand in Ukraine,” he tweeted in late February.

He added:

Putin is completely proper!

Many African nations confirmed their help for Russia, or at the least their diplomatic ambivalence, at an early stage within the disaster.

On 2 March, members of the UN General Assembly voted massively to sentence the invasion of Ukraine.

But out of the 35 nations that abstained, practically half – 16 – had been in Africa. Added to that’s Eritrea, which voted towards the decision, whereas one other eight African nations didn’t forged their vote.

“Generally, the countries which abstained were either authoritarian regimes or countries which have had historical ties with Russia, often military ones, since the Soviet era,” stated Mahama Tawat, a researcher on the University of Malmo in Sweden.

Sympathy for Russia in Africa has roots relationship again to the Nineteen Fifties and 60s, when the Kremlin backed anti-imperialist and anti-colonial actions and helped the struggle towards apartheid.

At a rally on 21 March – the anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre on the peak of white-minority rule – South African radical chief Julius Malema declared: “We are here to say to NATO, we are here to say to America, ‘we are not with you, we are with Russia.’

“Today we need to say to Russia: ‘Thank you for being there when it was not modern to be there, and don’t doubt our help, Russia. Teach them a lesson, we want a brand new world order – we’re bored with being dictated to by America.'”

There have also been pro-Russian rallies in the Sahel, where Moscow is pushing its influence at the expense of France, the region’s former colonial power and traditional ally.

Mali’s junta, as well as the beleaguered government in Central African Republic (CAR), have turned to hundreds of Russian paramilitaries to provide support.

The Malian armed forces last week received two Russian combat helicopters and radars to help its fight against a decade-old jihadist insurgency.

The Kremlin’s soft power is being amplified by social media and other outlets.

Tawat said:

There’s a proliferation of YouTube channels which disseminate destabilising messages. They create a rift between the West and African regimes and thus help Russia’s interests.

In Cameroon, the pan-Africanist TV channel Afrique Media frequently hosts pro-Kremlin commentators, including Seba.

The discussion section on its Facebook page has subjects such as “Plans for assassinating Vladimir Putin – the place will the West draw the road?”

Fake news on social media typically plays up the claimed legitimacy of the invasion of Ukraine and extols Russia’s military might.

The French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), in a report last April, said Russia took a two-pronged approach on its attempt to sway opinion.

“Anti-Muslim, anti-migrant and xenophobic narratives are aimed toward a European viewers, whereas requires decolonisation and the top of Western imperialism goal sub-Saharan Africa and the Muslim world,” it stated.

