‘Putin Is Responsible For Heinous War Crimes’: Justin Trudeau in Ukraine

Kyiv:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned Sunday that Russian chief Vladimir Putin was answerable for “war crimes,” throughout a go to to Ukraine the place he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It is clear that Vladimir Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes,” Trudeau mentioned at a information convention with the Ukrainian chief, including that “there must be accountability” and that he had “witnessed firsthand the brutality of Russia’s illegal war”.

