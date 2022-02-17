Putin is sending troops to Ukraine border, not withdrawing, U.S. says

Despite assurances from the Kremlin that Russian forces had been being pulled again from the Ukrainian border, U.S. officers imagine that the nation is definitely including further troopers, not withdrawing them.

The information got here Wednesday from a senior U.S. official inside the Biden administration, who anonymously instructed the Associated Press that Russia had elevated its presence on the Ukrainian border by no less than 7,000 troops. Some of those troopers had arrived that very same day, the official stated.

The reported navy strengthening comes whilst Russian President Vladimir Putin stored the door open for a possible peaceable finish to the standoff. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said throughout a gathering with Putin on Monday that diplomatic talks “can’t go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage.”

Lavrov added that the potential for negotiations between the U.S., Ukraine and Russia “are far from being exhausted.”

Despite this, U.S. officers, together with President Joe Biden himself, have expressed considerations that Russia is constant to gear up for a possible invasion. The most up-to-date estimates said that Putin had amassed round 150,000 at his border, which surrounds Ukraine on three sides.

This is a breaking information story and can be up to date with further data.