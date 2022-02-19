Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin launched workouts by strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday and Washington mentioned Russian troops massed close to Ukraine’s border have been “poised to strike.”

As Western nations worry the beginning of 1 the worst conflicts for the reason that Cold War, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin mentioned Russian forces have been starting to “uncoil and move closer” to the border with its former Soviet neighbour.

“We hope he steps back from the brink of conflict,” he instructed a information convention on a go to to Lithuania, saying an invasion of Ukraine was not inevitable.

Russia ordered the army build-up whereas demanding NATO cease Ukraine ever becoming a member of the alliance however says predictions it’s planning to invade Ukraine are flawed and harmful. It says it’s now pulling again whereas Washington and allies insist the build-up is mounting.

Russian-backed separatist leaders in japanese Ukraine earlier declared a full army mobilization, a day after ordering ladies and kids to evacuate to Russia, citing the specter of an imminent assault by Ukrainian forces.

Kyiv flatly denied the accusation and Washington mentioned it was a part of Russia’s plan to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.

Multiple explosions may very well be heard on Saturday morning within the north of the separatist-controlled metropolis of Donetsk in japanese Ukraine, a Reuters witness mentioned. The origin was not instantly clear. Ukraine mentioned earlier that one in every of its troopers had been killed.

US President Joe Biden, who has given common warnings of an impending invasion, mentioned on Friday he now believes the capital Kyiv could be focused by Russia however that he doesn’t assume Putin is even remotely considering utilizing nuclear weapons.

“We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, in the coming days,” Biden told reporters on the White House.

“As of this moment, I am convinced that he has made the decision.”

The workouts by Russia’s nuclear forces on Saturday contain the launch of ballistic and cruise missiles, the protection ministry mentioned.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned the workouts have been a part of an everyday coaching course of and Putin was probably to participate from a “situation center.”

Russia’s Ria information company quoted the Kremlin on Saturday as saying the workouts had began.

