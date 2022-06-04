Putin made ‘historic’ error in Ukraine: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday mentioned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had dedicated a “historic and fundamental error” by invading Ukraine and was now “isolated.”

“I think, and I told him, that he made a historic and fundamental error for his people, for himself and for history,” he mentioned in an interview with French regional media.

“I think he has isolated himself,” Macron mentioned. “Isolating oneself is one thing, but being able to get out of it is a difficult path.”

The French president repeated that Russia shouldn’t be “humiliated… so that the day the fighting stops we can pave a way out through diplomatic means.”

Macron additionally mentioned he didn’t “rule out” a go to to Kyiv.

