Putin nuclear threat linked to ‘halted’ offensive in Ukraine: Germany

President Vladimir Putin’s determination to place Russia’s nuclear weapons on excessive alert “crosses another line” and reveals his offensive in Ukraine is just not going to plan, Germany’s protection minister stated Sunday.

“In his (Putin’s) megalomania, the rapid invasion of Ukraine has been halted by Ukraine’s brave and determined actions,” Christine Lambrecht informed public broadcaster ZDF.

Earlier Sunday Putin ordered his protection chiefs to place the nation’s “deterrence forces” on excessive alert, accusing Western international locations of taking “unfriendly” steps towards his nation amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We would be well advised to take Putin and his declarations very seriously and not to underestimate him,” stated Lambrecht, calling on the West to stay “very vigilant”.

The White House has already condemned Putin’s announcement as “totally unacceptable” and an pointless escalation.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg additionally denounced it as “dangerous” and “irresponsible”.

