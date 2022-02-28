Putin Nuclear Threat Linked To “Halted” Offensive In Ukraine: Germany

The White House has already condemned Putin’s announcement as “totally unacceptable”

Berlin:

President Vladimir Putin’s resolution to place Russia’s nuclear weapons on excessive alert “crosses another line” and exhibits his offensive in Ukraine will not be going to plan, Germany’s defence minister mentioned Sunday.

“In his (Putin’s) megalomania, the rapid invasion of Ukraine has been halted by Ukraine’s brave and determined actions,” Christine Lambrecht advised public broadcaster ZDF.

Earlier Sunday Putin ordered his defence chiefs to place the nation’s “deterrence forces” on excessive alert, accusing Western international locations of taking “unfriendly” steps in opposition to his nation amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We would be well advised to take Putin and his declarations very seriously and not to underestimate him,” mentioned Lambrecht, calling on the West to stay “very vigilant”.

The White House has already condemned Putin’s announcement as “totally unacceptable” and an pointless escalation.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg additionally denounced it as “dangerous” and “irresponsible”.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)