Putin orders Russian forces into Ukraine’s breakaway regions after recognizing their independence

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday acknowledged the independence of two Russian-backed breakaway republics within the east of Ukraine. Following the announcement, Putin instructed the Russian Ministry of Defense to offer “peacekeeping functions” to the breakaway areas, nevertheless it was unclear if Russian forces had crossed into Ukraine, CBS News’ Mary Ilyushina experiences.

The Biden administration warned final week that recognizing the self-declared “People’s Republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk, in japanese Ukraine’s Donbas area, would violate worldwide legislation and Ukraine’s sovereignty, and would “necessitate a swift and firm response” from America and its allies.

Also Monday, Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), stated at a particular OSCE assembly on the disaster that the U.S. has acquired experiences of “forced mobilization of men and boys, taken against their will to assembly points and then on to the front lines in the Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk.” An OSCE spokesperson informed CBS News that “we assume that the men and boys are being conscripted against their will for a possible military engagement.”

The Russian chief’s determination Monday successfully indicators that Moscow is not considering negotiating with the West to discover a diplomatic decision to the Ukraine disaster based mostly on cease-fire offers hammered out eight years in the past, which have been constantly pointed to by either side as the one viable framework for an settlement.

Putin introduced throughout a unprecedented public assembly of his safety council in Moscow earlier that he would determine whether or not to formally acknowledge the independence of the breakaway republics. During that assembly, members of the council made impassioned speeches in help of the transfer.

“The goal of our meeting today is to listen to our colleagues and map out our next moves in this matter, meaning both the requests by the leaders of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic to Russia asking to recognize their sovereignty,” Putin opened the assembly by saying.

At the top of the occasion, he informed the council: “I have heard your opinions. The decision will be taken today.”

When the Russian parliament voted to ship Putin the identical request 5 days in the past, doubtlessly recognizing Luhansk and Donetsk as impartial, it was seen as a manner for the Russian chief to extend stress on Kyiv with out taking direct army motion, however the West made it clear at that stage that it might be thought-about one other severe provocation.

Doing so “would further undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated final week, and “constitute a gross violation of international law.”

In the wake of the announcement, Blinken on Monday introduced that each one State Department personnel stationed in Lviv have been requested to quickly transfer. They will “spend the night in Poland,” the place they’ll proceed to work, Blinken stated, however will “regularly return to continue their diplomatic work in Ukraine and provide emergency consular services.”

Following Putin’s announcement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued an announcement calling the transfer a “blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments,” and she or he stated President Biden would have the authority to impose sanctions on “any person determined to operate” within the breakaway areas. A White House spokesperson stated later Monday that “we plan to announce new sanctions on Russia tomorrow in response to Moscow’s decisions and actions today,” including, “we are coordinating with Allies and partners on that announcement.”

“To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine,” Psaki stated.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated the transfer “further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict.”

“Allies urge Russia, in the strongest possible terms, to choose the path of diplomacy,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Blinken stated final week that if Putin have been to formally acknowledge Luhansk and Donetsk, that act in itself would “necessitate a swift and firm response from the United States in full coordination with our Allies and partners.”

Putin’s announcement, which he delivered in pre-recorded remarks televised on Monday night in Russia, and signing of decrees didn’t make Russia’s formal recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk “republics” ultimate. Russian lawmakers will now have to draft a brand new piece of laws declaring the nation’s recognition of the 2 areas, which is able to then return to Putin for a signature.

But with Putin’s assertion of his intent on Monday, there was little room for doubt of the result. The query is what he would possibly truly do subsequent on the bottom, the place he has as many as 190,000 of his troops poised to invade Ukraine — together with alongside the border of the very areas he stated Russia will quickly not acknowledge as Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine referred to as an pressing assembly of the U.N. Security Council on Monday in response to Russia’s actions. Speaking on the assembly, Biden’s U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that Putin was asserting that “Russia today has a rightful claim to all territories — all territories from the Russian empire — the same Russian empire from before the Soviet Union, from over 100 years ago,” CBS News’ Pamela Falk experiences from the U.N.

“In essence, Putin wants the world to travel back in time,” Thomas-Greenfield stated. “To a time before the United Nations. To a time when empires ruled the world. But the rest of the world has moved forward. It is not 1919. It is 2022!”

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia maintained that his nation’s actions have been defensive in nature.

“I would like to call upon our Western colleagues to think twice, to set emotions to one side and not to make the situation worse,” Nebenzia stated, alleging army motion by Ukraine in current days, Falk experiences.

“No one other than you can hold back the militaristic plans of Kiev and force it to stop the shelling and provocations against Luhansk and Donetsk Peoples’ Republics,” Russia’s prime U.N. envoy stated, including, “the main aim of our decision was to protect and preserve those people. And that is more important than all of your threats.”

Following the playbook

Russia seems to be following steps in a playbook for an invasion of Ukraine that the U.S. authorities not solely predicted, however warned your complete world to look at for lower than every week in the past.

On Thursday final week, Blinken laid out the steps the U.S. believed Russia would take if Putin determined to launch a full-scale assault on Ukraine. He informed the United Nations Security Council on February 17 that Russia would first stage false-flag incidents “to manufacture a pretext for its attack.”

That first stage has been properly underway since late final week, in response to the U.S. and its allies, with a dramatic enhance in claims by Russia and the rebels in Ukraine’s japanese Donbas area of atrocities by Ukrainian forces — all of which have been firmly denied by Ukraine.

Many of the movies and photographs posted on-line by the pro-Russian separatists as purported proof of Ukraine’s violent acts have been discredited as poor fakes — together with a video launched Monday allegedly exhibiting a person writhing in agony after his leg was severed by a Ukrainian shell. There’s no blood seen within the video, and whereas the screaming man is lacking half a leg, the video seems to indicate an attachment already fitted to his higher leg to which a prosthetic limb might be hooked up.

Having established a false pretext, Blinken stated final week, “the highest levels of the Russian Government may theatrically convene emergency meetings to address the so-called crisis.”

That match the outline of the assembly Putin convened on Monday of his National Security Council “to discuss the situation in the Donbas.” Television cameras normally present solely the start of those conferences in Russia, however Monday’s was aired in its entirety as Putin took a tough line and made it clear that American and NATO proposals to ease the stress had didn’t fulfill Russia’s calls for.

Blinken additionally made it clear on the U.N. {that a} dramatic assembly of prime Russian officers making daring proclamations, akin to people who emerged from the National Security Council assembly on Monday, was not anticipated to be the ultimate step.

“Next, the attack is planned to begin,” Blinken stated on the U.N. “Russian missiles and bombs will drop across Ukraine. Communications will be jammed. Cyberattacks will shut down key Ukrainian institutions. After that, Russian tanks and soldiers will advance on key targets that have already been identified and mapped out in detailed plans. We believe these targets include Russia’s capital — Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.”

As CBS News senior nationwide safety correspondent David Martin reported on Sunday, U.S. intelligence businesses consider President Putin has already given the order to his commanders surrounding Ukraine to proceed with an invasion, and that these commanders are actually making particular plans for how one can maneuver on the battlefield.

