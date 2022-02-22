Putin orders Russian military to ‘maintain peace’ in Ukraine separatist regions

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday navy troops to “maintain” peace in two breakaway areas of Ukraine after he acknowledged them as impartial. But it isn’t instantly clear whether or not the troops would enter the Ukraine.

The announcement comes hours after Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of separatist areas, Donetsk and Lugansk, in jap Ukraine.

“I believe it is necessary to take this long overdue decision. I immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic,” Putin stated in a televised speech.

The transfer additional heightened worldwide fears that Russia will invade Ukraine at any second and provoked the US and the European Union to threaten rapid sanctions towards Moscow.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russia’s transfer as a “violation” of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“The Secretary-General is greatly concerned by the decision by the Russian Federation related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated in an announcement.

“The Secretary-General considers the decision of the Russian Federation to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

The recognition of the separatist areas in Ukraine got here as greater than 150,000 Russian troops have surrounded Ukraine from three sides. The US has warned that Russia might attempt to create a pretext for invading Ukraine with false-flag assaults within the unstable insurgent east which has just lately seen a number of skirmishes.

