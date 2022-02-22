Putin orders Russian troops into eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces to “maintain peace” in separatist areas of jap Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin acknowledged the realm’s independence.

The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway.

The Kremlin decree, spelled out in an order signed by Putin, left unclear when, and even whether or not, troops would enter Ukraine. But it introduced swift guarantees of latest sanctions from the US and different Western nations and underscored the steep challenges they face in staving off a navy battle they’ve portrayed as near-inevitable.

In Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a late-night assembly of his safety council to debate the fast-moving state of affairs. The assembly is anticipated to proceed into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Ukraine’s ambassador in London stated he believed the Russian “incursion has already started.” In an interview with the BBC Vadym Prystaiko stated “the Russians are entering as we speak.”

The Kremlin’s Monday night announcement got here simply hours after Putin, in a rambling, fact-bending discourse on European historical past, acknowledged the independence of the jap separatist areas, paving the best way to supply them navy help and antagonizing Western leaders who regard such a transfer as an unjust breach of world order.

Britain will take into account sending extra navy help to Ukraine

Meanwhile British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a name with President Zelenskyy on Monday night by which he “strongly condemned” Russia’s choice to recognise the breakaway republics and stated Britain may ship extra navy help to Ukraine.

“He told President Zelenskyy that the UK had already drawn up sanctions to target those complicit in the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and that those measures would come into force tomorrow” Downing Street stated in a press release.

“The Prime Minister also said he would explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine, at the request of the Ukrainian Government.”

Johnson is ready to chair a excessive degree safety assembly early Tuesday morning to coordinate the UK’s response.

More criticism from the worldwide neighborhood

Criticism of Russia’s actions continued to be heard from the worldwide neighborhood with Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly saying her nation would start making ready sanctions in response for Putin’s recognition of the separatist areas – the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics – and warned different financial sanctions would comply with if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that his nation “stands strong in its support for Ukraine.”

Canada is the newest nation to announce a contemporary spherical of sanctions towards Russia, after the European Union and United States.

In a joint assertion on Monday night, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel stated the popularity was “a blatant violation of international law” and promised to impose more sanctions against those involved in Russia’s recognition of the two separatist regions.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden “will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing” within the areas, or on anybody “determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine.” She stated these measures could be separate from more durable sanctions the US is making ready in case of a Russian invasion.