Putin orders to impose import-export ban on certain products for 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to limit or prohibit

import and export of sure merchandise and uncooked supplies from Russia

in 2022 from with product lists to be outlined by the federal government,

in line with the decree on particular international financial measures aimed

to make sure Russia’s safety, Trend experiences citing TASS.

“Ensure implementation of the next particular financial

measures till December 31, 2022: export and import ban of merchandise

and/or uncooked supplies in accordance with lists to be outlined by the

authorities of the Russian Federation,” the doc says, including

{that a} separate record will outline items, whose export and import

will probably be restricted.

The authorities must outline the record of states to be

lined by these selections inside two weeks. These restrictions

is not going to cowl merchandise or uncooked supplies being transported by

residents for his or her private wants.

Furthermore, the cupboard will probably be allowed to set particularities

of implementation of those measures with reference to sure merchandise

or sure folks or corporations.

The new measures are being launched along with the

measures outlined within the earlier presidential decrees. Previously,

Russia imposed particular financial measures in response to unfriendly

actions of the US and different states and worldwide organizations,

in addition to non permanent financial measures geared toward making certain Russia’s

monetary stability.

The new decree has been signed with a view to guarantee Russia’s

safety and uninterrupted operation of business. The decree enters

into impact because the second of official publication.