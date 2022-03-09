Putin orders to impose import-export ban on certain products for 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to limit or prohibit
import and export of sure merchandise and uncooked supplies from Russia
in 2022 from with product lists to be outlined by the federal government,
in line with the decree on particular international financial measures aimed
to make sure Russia’s safety, Trend experiences citing TASS.
“Ensure implementation of the next particular financial
measures till December 31, 2022: export and import ban of merchandise
and/or uncooked supplies in accordance with lists to be outlined by the
authorities of the Russian Federation,” the doc says, including
{that a} separate record will outline items, whose export and import
will probably be restricted.
The authorities must outline the record of states to be
lined by these selections inside two weeks. These restrictions
is not going to cowl merchandise or uncooked supplies being transported by
residents for his or her private wants.
Furthermore, the cupboard will probably be allowed to set particularities
of implementation of those measures with reference to sure merchandise
or sure folks or corporations.
The new measures are being launched along with the
measures outlined within the earlier presidential decrees. Previously,
Russia imposed particular financial measures in response to unfriendly
actions of the US and different states and worldwide organizations,
in addition to non permanent financial measures geared toward making certain Russia’s
monetary stability.
The new decree has been signed with a view to guarantee Russia’s
safety and uninterrupted operation of business. The decree enters
into impact because the second of official publication.