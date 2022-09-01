Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but won’t attend his funeral

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin privately laid flowers at Mikhail Gorbachev’s coffin on Thursday, snubbing the weekend’s public funeral in a transfer reflecting the Kremlin’s uneasiness about Gorbachev’s legacy.

Just earlier than departing for a working journey to Russia’s western-most Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, Putin visited a Moscow hospital the place Gorbachev’s physique was being saved earlier than Saturday’s funeral.

Russian state tv confirmed Putin strolling to Gorbachev’s open casket and placing a bouquet of pink roses subsequent to it. He stood in silence for just a few moments, bowed his head, touched the coffin, crossed himself and walked away.

“Regrettably, the president’s working schedule wouldn’t allow him to do that on Saturday, so he decided to do that today,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned in a convention name with reporters.

Gorbachev, who died Tuesday on the age of 91, might be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery subsequent to his spouse, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony on the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion close to the Kremlin that has served because the venue for state funerals since Soviet instances.

The Kremlin stopped in need of declaring a state funeral, with Peskov saying the ceremony may have “elements” of 1, similar to honorary guards, and the federal government will assist manage it. He wouldn’t elaborate, nonetheless, on how the ceremony will differ from a full-fledged state funeral.

If the Kremlin had declared a state funeral for Gorbachev, it will have made it awkward for Putin to snub the official ceremony. A state funeral would additionally oblige the Kremlin to ship invites to international leaders, one thing that Moscow could be reluctant to do amid hovering tensions with the West after sending troops into Ukraine.

Putin’s choice to pay a non-public go to to the hospital whereas staying away from Saturday’s public ceremony, mixed with uncertainty surrounding the funeral’s standing, replicate the Kremlin’s dichotomy concerning the legacy of Gorbachev. The late chief has been lauded within the West for reforms that put an finish to the Cold War however reviled by many at residence for actions that led to the 1991 Soviet collapse and plunged tens of millions into poverty.

While avoiding specific criticism of Gorbachev, Putin up to now has repeatedly blamed him for failing to safe written commitments from the West that may rule out NATO’s growth eastward — a difficulty that grew to become a serious irritant in Russia-West ties for many years and fomented tensions that exploded when the Russian chief despatched troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In Wednesday’s letter of condolence launched by the Kremlin, Putin praised Gorbachev as a person who left “an enormous impact on the course of world history.”

“He led the country during difficult and dramatic changes, amid large-scale foreign policy, economic and society challenges,” Putin mentioned. “He deeply realized that reforms were necessary and tried to offer his solutions for the acute problems.”

Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political analyst, noticed that Putin’s choice to privately pay tribute to Gorbachev mirrored each “security problems and utter unpopularity of Mikhail Gorbachev’s policies.” At the identical time, Putin needed to point out his respect to the previous head of state, Markov mentioned.

The Kremlin’s ambivalent view of Gorbachev was mirrored by state tv broadcasts, which paid tribute to Gorbachev as a historic determine however described his reforms as poorly deliberate and held him answerable for failing to safeguard the nation’s pursuits in dialogue with the West.

The criticism echoed earlier assessments by Putin, who has famously lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union because the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”

On Wednesday, Peskov mentioned that Gorbachev was an “extraordinary” statesman who will “always remain in the country’s history,” however famous what he described as his idealistic view of the West.

“Gorbachev gave an impulse for ending the Cold War and he sincerely wanted to believe that it would be over and an eternal romance would start between the renewed Soviet Union and the collective West,” Peskov mentioned. “This romanticism failed to materialize. The bloodthirsty nature of our opponents has come to light, and it’s good that we realized that in time.”

The Russian public has remained deeply divided over Gorbachev’s legacy, with some praising him for ending the Cold War and providing political freedoms after seven a long time of totalitarian rule and others accusing him of betrayal.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, as soon as Russia’s richest man who spent a decade in jail on fraud and tax evasion costs extensively seen as a political vendetta for difficult Putin’s energy, hailed Gorbachev for dismantling the repressive Communist system.

“In Russia, Gorbachev will be remembered, on the one hand as the man who was able to give the country freedom; on the other hand, he will be remembered as the man who was not able to help Russia make use of this freedom,” Khodorkovsky, who lives in London, mentioned in an interview with The Associated Press.

Khodorkovsky described the Russian army motion in Ukraine as a redux of the Russian imperial previous that Gorbachev sought to demolish.

“What is happening now, the war between Russia and Ukraine, is an extension of the process of imperial collapse,” Khodorkovsky mentioned.

