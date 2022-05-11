Putin prepping ‘prolonged conflict’ beyond Donbas, could escalate nuclear threats: Top US intel official

Russian President Vladimir Putin is making ready for a “prolonged conflict” in Ukraine, and will resort to drastic measures if the combating does not go his means, in response to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

During a Senate Armed Services Committee listening to Tuesday, Haines stated Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has despatched a shock by means of the geopolitical order, “with implications for the future that we are only beginning to understand, but are sure to be consequential.”

Though Putin has targeted his forces on Donbas after failing within the north, the U.S. doesn’t imagine he might be content material with the jap a part of the nation, Haines stated.

“The next month or two of fighting will be significant as the Russians attempt to reinvigorate their efforts. But even if they are successful, we are not confident that the fight in the Donbas will effectively end the war,” she stated. “We assess President Putin is preparing for prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas.”

But for now Putin’s objective is to take management of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in Donbas and encircle Ukrainian forces from the north and south “in order to crush the most capable and well-equipped Ukrainian forces who are fighting to hold the line in the East,” Haines stated.

Putin would additionally prefer to “consolidate control of the land bridge Russia has established from Crimea to the Donbas, occupy Kherson, and control the water source for Crimea,” she stated.

The U.S. additionally sees indicators his navy desires to increase that land bridge to Transnistria, in Moldova, in response to Haines.

Haines stated Russia is perhaps able to attaining “most” of these objectives within the coming months, however would want to mobilize extra troops to realize the final:

“We believe that they will not be able to extend control over a land bridge that stretches to Transnistria and includes Odessa without launching some form of mobilization. And it is increasingly unlikely that they will be able to establish control over both oblasts and the buffer zone they desire in the coming weeks,” Haines stated.

But Putin is “probably counting on U.S. and EU resolve to weaken as food shortages, inflation, energy prices get worse,” she added.

Economic forces are at work in Russia as nicely, with sanctions from the West having a “pretty significant” influence on Russia, in response to Haines.

“Among the indicators that one might look at are, for example, the fact that … we predict approximately 20% inflation in Russia, that we expect that their GDP will fall about 10%, possibly even more, over the course of the year,” she stated.

The combating itself has additionally worn on Russia’s capabilities.

“Our view is that the ground combat forces have been degraded considerably. It’s going to take them years … to rebuild that,” she stated.

But degraded conventual forces might drive Putin to different technique of exerting pressure.

“That may end up meaning that they have greater reliance in effect on asymmetric tools during this period,” Haines stated. “So they may rely more on things like cyber, nuclear, precision, etc. And that’s obviously a shift in the way in which they are exercising their efforts for influence.”

The discrepancy between Putin’s excessive aspirations and his degraded typical functionality might result in “a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory,” and “a period of more ad-hoc decision making in Russia” within the subsequent few months, Haines stated.

This might additionally present itself domestically.

“The current trend increases the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic means, including imposing martial law, reorienting industrial production, or potentially escalatory military actions to free up the resources needed to achieve his objectives as the conflict drags on, or if he perceives Russia is losing in Ukraine,” she stated.

What might occur subsequent?

“The most likely flashpoints for escalation in the coming weeks are around increasing Russian attempts to interdict Western security assistance, retaliation for Western economic sanctions or threats to the regime at home. We believe that Moscow continues to use nuclear rhetoric to deter the United States and the West from increasing lethal aid to Ukraine and to respond to public comments of the U.S. and NATO allies that suggest expanded Western goals in the conflict,” she stated.

The subsequent step for Putin could possibly be to launch main nuclear drills to command respect from the U.S.

“If Putin perceives that the United States is ignoring his threats, he may try to signal to Washington the heightened danger of its support to Ukraine by authorizing another large nuclear exercise involving a major dispersal of mobile intercontinental missiles, heavy bombers, strategic submarines,” Haines stated.

But up to now U.S. officers have stated they don’t imagine Russia is making ready to really use nuclear weapons in Ukraine or elsewhere.

“We otherwise continue to believe that President Putin would probably only authorize the use of nuclear weapons if he perceived an existential threat to the Russian state or regime,” Haines stated.